Barcelona and Napoli will face each other at the Camp Nou for first leg of this round of 32 of the 2021-2022 Europa League. Here you can find all you need to know about this EL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

It will be the first time that Barcelona have played in the Europa League since the 2003/2004 season (at that time this competition was called the UEFA Cup). After a very bad start to the season, they were unable to advance to the Champions League next round, and the third place obtained allowed them to reach this Europa League. In recent games there has been an improvement in Barcelona compared to what was the beginning of the season. It will be interesting to see this will be the start of a comeback.

On the side of Napoli, they advanced as second in their group and that is why they could not reach the round of 16 directly. The Italians are going through a good moment in Serie A: they are third, only 2 points behind the leaders, Milan. That is why, although in this game they are the least favorites, they are confident of being able to face a Barcelona that, although they have improved, have still shown vulnerabilities.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Date

This game corresponding to the first leg of this round of 32 of the 2021/2022 Europa League between Barcelona and Napoli that will take place at Camp Nou will be played this Thursday, February 17 at 12:45 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Napoli: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Barcelona vs Napoli

Barcelona and Napoli will play this round of 32 first leg of the 2021/2022 Europa League, and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN.com.

