Barcelona and Real Madrid will face this Wednesday, January 12, at the King Fahd Stadium for the semifinal of Spanish Super Cup. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:00 PM (ET) at the King Fahd Stadium for the first of the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the US. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

A new edition of "El Clasico" (the most important Derby in Spain and almost certainly in all of Europe). It will take place when this Wednesday, January 12, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup (the other will be played by Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao).

It will be the third time that these two rivals play each other outside of Spain. The first time they did it was in 1982 in Venezuela, playing for third place in the Luis Herrera Campins tournament with a 1-0 “Merengue” victory; and the second in the Miami International Champions Cup (friendly competition) this time with a 3-2 victory for the “Culé”.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Live Stream in US: Fubo TV

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Barcelona and Real Madrid will play this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:00 PM (ET) at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia will be the 248th in history between them. So far, the statistics are slightly dominated by the "Merengues" with 99 victories compared to 96 for the "Culés" with 52 draws.

How to watch or live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, January 12 at the King Fahd Stadium for the Spanish Super Cup semifinals between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes+.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorite with -105 odds, while Barcelona have +280. A tie would finish in a +270 payout.

DraftKings Real Madrid -105 Tie +270 Barcelona +280

*Odds via DraftKings