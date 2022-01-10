Barcelona and Real Madrid will play a new edition of "El Clásico" for the semifinals of the Super Cup of Spain 2022. Here you can find out the probable lineups for this semifinal game.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play a new edition of "El Clásico" the first of this 2022 in what will be the first of the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup (the other will be played by Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club). Find out here the expected lineups of both teams in this semifinal game. You can watch it on Fubo TV (free trial).

A Derby between "Culés" and "Merengues" is always interesting to watch. But if it is also a defining instance, an all-or-nothing game like this semifinal will be, we have the necessary condiments for a great event.Barcelona and Real Madrid will play the first Derby of this 2022, and to be palpitating what will be, we are going to see the possible lineups of them.

First of all, say that this new edition of "El Clásico" will be the 248th. So far there have been 99 wins for Real Madrid, 96 for Barcelona and 52 draws. Among all the competitions, a total of 814 goals have been scored: 412 (Real Madrid) and 402 (Barcelona). As can be seen, a very even Derby throughout history.

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona will come to this meeting as the least favorite. Not only for what is the present of the Catalan team, but also because they will have to face the match with some absences. Both Pedri and de Ferrán Torres have tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore neither of them will be able to travel to Arabia.

Barcelona possible starting XI:

Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Lengles, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Gavi; Dembélé, Memphis y Luuk De Jong.

Real Madrid probable lineups

Real Madrid is the clear favorite to win this game against its rival. The "Merengue" team is the current leader of La Liga and in its last game it came from beating Valencia 4-1 (Barcelona, on the other hand, has equalized against Granada 1-1). Real Madrid will have the absence of Gareth Bale and Mariano Díaz.

Real Madrid possible starting XI:

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema y Vini JR.

