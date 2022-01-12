Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other today in a new edition of 'El Clasico'. This time, the two giants will clash for the 2022 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals. Find out how and where to watch or stream live online free this game in different parts of the world.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet today at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia in an exciting clash for the 2022 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals. Here, you will find the time of this new edition of 'El Clasico' and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Xavi Hernandez will be facing his first derby against Real Madrid as a coach. The last time these two Spanish giants met, Ronald Koeman was still in charge of Barcelona, and it didn't go well for him. La Casa Blanca won 2-1 with goals scored by David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez, while Sergio Aguero pulled one back for the Cules.

It's been almost three years since the last time Barcelona managed to beat Real Madrid. It happened on March 2, 2019, in a game for the 2018-2019 La Liga season. Barcelona, with Ernesto Valverde as coach and Lionel Messi on the field, took a 1-0 away win with a goal scored by Ivan Rakitic.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time of the Game

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

US: 2:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Brazil: ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

France: Free, Molotov, L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: Nove TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Arena, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: #Vamos

UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

US: FuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes+