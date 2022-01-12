Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet today at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia in an exciting clash for the 2022 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals. Here, you will find the time of this new edition of 'El Clasico' and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
Xavi Hernandez will be facing his first derby against Real Madrid as a coach. The last time these two Spanish giants met, Ronald Koeman was still in charge of Barcelona, and it didn't go well for him. La Casa Blanca won 2-1 with goals scored by David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez, while Sergio Aguero pulled one back for the Cules.
It's been almost three years since the last time Barcelona managed to beat Real Madrid. It happened on March 2, 2019, in a game for the 2018-2019 La Liga season. Barcelona, with Ernesto Valverde as coach and Lionel Messi on the field, took a 1-0 away win with a goal scored by Ivan Rakitic.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time of the Game
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (Thursday)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
US: 2:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Brazil: ESPN Brasil, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
France: Free, Molotov, L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: Nove TV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Arena, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Spain: #Vamos
UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
US: FuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes+