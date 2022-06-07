Barcelona's financial situation is far from great, but the club is still an attractive landing spots for some players. One of Xavi Hernandez's targets has reportedly rejected an offer from Liverpool as he wants to join the Cules.

A tumultuous season is on the books for FC Barcelona. The Cules have gone through a rollercoaster year, starting the campaign with a string of bad results, which cost Ronald Koeman his job and eventually resulted in an early UEFA Champions League elimination.

The arrival of Xavi Hernandez got the club back on track, the team strengthened itself in the winter transfer window but it wasn't enough to finish the season with a piece of silverware. Now it's time to take Barcelona back where they belong.

This summer will be crucial for the Cules, who need to make a significant upgrade to their squad in order to be contenders again, both in La Liga and in Europe. The club is still battling with a financial crisis, but fortunately, some of their targets don't seem to care about it.

Report: Barcelona target turns down Liverpool interest

While Robert Lewandowski continues to be heavily linked with a Camp Nou move, there's another player who reportedly wants to join the Cules despite drawing interest from other European heavyweights.

According to Sport, Leeds United winger Raphinha has rejected a massive offer from Liverpool as he is only interested in playing for Barcelona next season. The Brazil international comes from a great season, in which he helped Jesse Marsch's men avoid relegation.

The report claims that Raphinha and Barcelona have already agreed on personal terms in March, but conversations between clubs have stalled. Leeds have high demands for their star player, while Barca don't have the funds to afford a big move.

Mateu Alemany is expected to travel to England this week, aiming to reestablish negotiations with the Premier League club. Barca's biggest weakness right now is their finantial situation, but even with all their problems, the likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha are interested in getting the Spanish giants back on their feet.