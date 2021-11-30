Rebuild mode is back at Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez needs to reverse the club's fortunes once and for all. According to reports, the new manager has given green light to the return of a La Masia product who could take over for Jordi Alba at left-back.

The appointment of Xavi Hernandez marks the dawn of a new era in Barcelona. Following a disappointing start to the season under Ronald Koeman, the former Spain international faces the task of steering the ship in the right direction.

It won't be easy, at least in the short term, given the financial crisis the club is facing. Besides, with a weakened Barca roster, Xavi will hardly deliver results overnight. But that won't prevent him from thinking about what steps the club could take in the future.

Maybe it won't happen so fast, but at some point Barcelona will need to do an overhaul in their squad in order to get back to the top. An immediate clearout looks unlikely, but a couple of moves could get things going.

Report: Xavi gives green light to return of Barcelona graduate as Jordi Alba replacement

While a number of players may already be packing their bags, others wouldn't leave the club soon but won't stay at Camp Nou for much longer either. Jordi Alba, for instance, isn't getting any younger and he'll eventually have to be replaced.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that Xavi has approved the signing of Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The 26-year-old has had a fantastic development at the Portuguese giants, whom he joined in 2016 from Barcelona B.

Grimaldo, by the way, would be glad with a return to the Camp Nou and have the opportunity of playing for Los Cules' first-team, something he has probably looked forward to doing for so long during his time at La Masia.

Jordi Alba, 32, is under contract until 2024. He mightstay until his deal is up, but Barca would like to have an alternative before then. Grimaldo's market value is €22m (per Transfermarkt) and his contract expires in 2023.