Xavi Hernandez made a long-awaited return to Barcelona but not in the best moment. The former Al-Sadd manager has plenty of work to do to get his beloved club back to the top, and in order to do that he might get rid of six players come January.

Following a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season, there's hope in Barcelona again. Club legend Xavi Hernandez is back at Camp Nou to try and reverse the team's fortunes after a sour process under Ronald Koeman.

Both the Spaniard and Los Cules' fans were eagerly waiting for this moment as it seemed like a matter of time before they were together again. But the emotional welcome is already part of the past and it's time to work to get Barca back on track.

El Blaugrana need to bounce back fast from a weak start to the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, and even though things may not change overnight, the club may have to make some modifications sooner rather than later. That's why Xavi would let six players leave in winter.

Report: Xavi would let six players leave Barcelona in January

It's rebuild time for Barcelona again. Another manager has failed to restore success at the club and Xavi will have the task to bring back glory days to Barca, where a number of players could see their way out soon.

According to Jose Alvarez of Spanisht TV show El Chiringuito, Xavi will put the following players up for sale: Neto, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite, and Luuk de Jong.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see any of them packing their bags in a few months as their spell with Los Cules left a lot to be desired, especially considering that Barcelona spent more than €200m for all of them during Josep Maria Bartomeu's tenure.

Many of these players have been given countless opportunities to prove their worth and turn things around. But Barcelona can't keep on wasting time and Xavi knows it very well, as he'll try to deliver results from day one.