In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them.

It didn't take long for Xavi Hernandez to reverse Barcelona's fortunes. However, there was still room for improvement this season, which is why he insisted to land world-class striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole star, who also made an effort to join the Catalans from Bayern Munich, is already proving his new boss right. Lewandowski, 34, has already recorded an impressive eight goals in only five games this season.

His fantastic level early in the 2022-23 campaign is not only creating high expectations at Camp Nou, but it also proves that he still has a lot left in the tank. According to Xavi, Lewandowski is among the top three in the business. Curiously, he didn't mention Kylian Mbappe.

Xavi names Robert Lewandowski among world's three best strikers

"Despite him making the difference, he also makes the team play and he understands when to work on winning the ball back," Xavi said of Lewandowski following Barcelona's 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage, in which Lewy bagged a hat-trick.

"They didn't took press high on us today but he gives us a lot of solutions in attack. He breaks away from the defenders, he communicates well, he is a player with tremendous maturity and spectacular understanding of the game.

"If he's not the best number nine alongside Benzema, he's the best. There's Haaland of course, I don't want to compare them. Lewandowski is at a spectacular level, it's great to have him in the team. He's adapted very well, he's happy, that's the most important thing."

Considering that he said this in a post-game conference, maybe he simply forgot to name Mbappe. Either way, he named three fantastic strikers who have certainly made a strong case to be considered as the world's best.