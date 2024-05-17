Bayer Leverkusen will receive Augsburg for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayer Leverkusen will face Augsburg in Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. Fans eagerly anticipating the showdown can catch the action through various options, including traditional television broadcasts and accessible live streaming services available in your country.

The Bundesliga season is coming to a close, marking the final opportunity to see the team that has managed to dethrone Bayern Munich after several seasons of unquestionable dominance: Bayer Leverkusen, the great revelation of 2023/2024, who will play the last game of a tournament that will undoubtedly be remembered as a milestone in their history.

With the title secured several Matchdays ago, Bayer are now playing to complete the schedule while aiming to maintain their undefeated record of 33 games (27 wins and 6 draws). Their rivals, Augsburg, are no longer fighting for any objective but will seek the honor of being the only team who could defeat the champions this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (May 19)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

USA: 9:30 AM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

International: Onefootball

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: Sporty TV, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, NTA Sports 24

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SABC Sport, Startimes Sports Life, Sporty TV, SABC 3, StarTimes App, SABC Plus

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ESPN+