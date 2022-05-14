Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club. Check out here which player would Bayern Munich be interested in signing as a replacement for the Pole.

Robert Lewandowski's stay at Bayern Munich looked like it was going to last forever. The Pole arrived at the Bavarian club in 2014 as a free agent, and everything seems to indicate that the story between the striker and the club will end in 2023 at the latest.

Lewandowski became one of the best strikers in the world playing for Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old striker won 18 trophies with the German club, including the Champions League (the 2019/2020 edition). In addition, Lewandowski made 374 appearances for Bayern and scored 344 goals.

In this context, the club's chief executive, Oliver Kahn, claimed that the Pole would be staying in Bavaria ahead of next term. "We definitely have Robert with us for another season”. However, the striker has made the decision not to remain at the club.

Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that Lewandowski wants to leave the club

Hasan Salihamidzic club sporting director assured: “Lewandowski informed me that he didn’t accept our offer and he would like to leave the club. He told me he would like to try something new, but our position has not changed, Lewa is under contract until June 30, 2023. That is a fact."

According to Sport Bild, the German club would have offered Lewandowski a new contract until 2024 and a salary of 20 million euros. But the Pole turned it down. Because of this, they would be willing to sell Lewandowski for around 35-40 million euros.

Bayern set eyes on ultimate successor to Robert Lewandowski

Bayern has also started putting the groundwork to bolster the attack in case Lewandowski seals a transfer in the next few months. Sky Sports in Germany suggested that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is the top target for Rekordmeister this summer. The report from Sky Sports has been backed by another big German media outlet.

According to SportBild’s Christian Falk, Die Roten has indeed made contact with the representatives of Mane. The Senegalese forward has also entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Liverpool. In addition, SportBild's Christian Falk also reported that Bayern Munich are interested in Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic.