Bayern will host Stuttgart for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern vs Stuttgart: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern Munich and Stuttgart will face each other at the Allianz Arena this Saturday, September 10 in a game valid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

There are only three undefeated teams left in these first 5 Bundesliga Matchdays, one of which are Bayern Munich. Despite this, they are not leaders of the championship as they have 11 points as a result of 3 wins and 2 draws. The difference with the leaders is only 1 point, so with this game they will try to catch up.

Stuttgart have not yet been able to get their first win in this 2022/2023 Bundesliga season. They have four points, product of 4 draws and 1 loss. In any case, and although winning is a great necessity, a draw against Bayern Munich on the road could not be considered a bad result.

Bayern vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time

Bayern will play against Stuttgart for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga, this Saturday, September 10 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bahamas: 9:30 AM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Barbados: 9:30 AM

Belize: 7:30 AM

Botswana: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Brunei: 9:30 PM

Burundi: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 3:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Eswatini: 3:30 PM

Ethiopia: 3:30 PM

Fiji: 1:30 AM (September 11)

France: 3:30 PM

Gambia: 1:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Guyana: 9:30 AM

India: 7 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Lesotho: 3:30 PM

Liberia: 1:30 PM

Malawi: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Malta: 3:30 PM

Mauritius: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Namibia: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (September 11)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Pakistan: 6:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 11:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Rwanda: 3:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 12:30 AM (September 11)

South Africa: 3:30 PM

South Sudan: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 7 PM

Sudan: 3:30 PM

Tanzania: 4:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM

Uganda: 4:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 2:30 PM

Bayern vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malawi: StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2

Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: TOD, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Africa, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Rwanda: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sri Lanka. SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

USA: ESPN+

Zambia: StarTimes App

