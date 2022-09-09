Bayern Munich and Stuttgart will face each other at the Allianz Arena this Saturday, September 10 in a game valid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
There are only three undefeated teams left in these first 5 Bundesliga Matchdays, one of which are Bayern Munich. Despite this, they are not leaders of the championship as they have 11 points as a result of 3 wins and 2 draws. The difference with the leaders is only 1 point, so with this game they will try to catch up.
Stuttgart have not yet been able to get their first win in this 2022/2023 Bundesliga season. They have four points, product of 4 draws and 1 loss. In any case, and although winning is a great necessity, a draw against Bayern Munich on the road could not be considered a bad result.
Bayern vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time
Bayern will play against Stuttgart for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga, this Saturday, September 10 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.
Australia: 11:30 PM
Bahamas: 9:30 AM
Bangladesh: 5:30 PM
Barbados: 9:30 AM
Belize: 7:30 AM
Botswana: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Brunei: 9:30 PM
Burundi: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 3:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Eswatini: 3:30 PM
Ethiopia: 3:30 PM
Fiji: 1:30 AM (September 11)
France: 3:30 PM
Gambia: 1:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Guyana: 9:30 AM
India: 7 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 9:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Lesotho: 3:30 PM
Liberia: 1:30 PM
Malawi: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Malta: 3:30 PM
Mauritius: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Namibia: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (September 11)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Pakistan: 6:30 PM
Papua New Guinea: 11:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Rwanda: 3:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 12:30 AM (September 11)
South Africa: 3:30 PM
South Sudan: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 7 PM
Sudan: 3:30 PM
Tanzania: 4:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:30 AM
Uganda: 4:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 2:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 2:30 PM
Bayern vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Burundi: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malawi: StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2
Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: TOD, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Africa, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Rwanda: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sri Lanka. SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
USA: ESPN+
Zambia: StarTimes App