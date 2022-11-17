Belgium will face Egypt in what will be an international friendly game for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Belgium vs Egypt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this international friendly in your country

Belgium and Egypt will face against each other at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, Kuwait in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

There are only a couple of days left until the start of the World Cup, and the teams are racing against the clock trying their best to play friendlies before kick-off. The activity in the main European leagues ended last weekend, and for this reason it was not possible to hold such friendly games earlier.

Belgium were semifinalists last World Cup, then won the game for third place, the best participation of the Belgian team in all history. This year they will seek to repeat what has been done or even improve it. Egypt were very close to playing their second consecutive World Cup, so they want to prepare in the best way to return in 2026.

Belgium vs Egypt: Kick-Off Time

Belgium will play against Egypt in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup this Friday, November 18 at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

Belgium vs Egypt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Belgium: Featured

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Star+, Canals Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: ON Time Sports

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

International: bet365

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: cool tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: VG+

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: World Goal

Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football

