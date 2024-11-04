NCAAF News: Mike Norvell makes brutal confession on Florida State's season

The Florida State Seminoles are having a trainwreck season. The team looks completely different from their 2023 version. After another frustrating defeat at home, head coach Mike Norvell made a brutal statement on the program and their nightmare year.

An year ago, the Seminoles were undefeated and were arguably considered the most electric team in the country. Although the season came to a heartbreaking finale, with QB Jordan Travis’ injury and the controversial comittee decision that snubbed the Noles from the College Football Playoffs.

Fans in Tallahassee came into the season with high expectations, but they have come crashing down on them. The playoffs aspirations quickly evaporated. Florida State suffered their fifth loss in a row against the North Carolina Tar Heels and Norvell’s statement postgame shined the light on a concerning topic within the program.

“I am shocked in where we are and … it was not expected,” Norvell said, via On3. “I was probably most disappointed in today when there was a couple of negative plays that happened, just not seeing the spark, not seeing just that response that we’re accustomed to, that we train for, that we emphasize. I do think that the course of the season has shaken our confidence in a lot of ways.“

Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles reacts in the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Seminoles’ falloff after 2023 undefeated season

The Seminoles’ program made a 180 degrees flip, for the worse. Florida State finished 13-0 in 2023, a year later the team owns a 1-8 record (1-7 ACC). Perhaps more deflating is the fact that the Noles have been outplayed and dominated throughout most of these losses.

The Seminoles’ lone win on the season has been on a 14-9 triumph over California, while most losses have been by two or more possessions.

Moreover, the program suffered the departure of Jordan Travis and has not find his replacement. Throughout nine games, the Seminoles have played three different quarterbacks: DJ Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn, and Luke Kromenhoek. Neither QB has posted a 300+yard, nor 3+TD game.

Road ahead

Florida State’s season has gotten out of hand. Although there is no magical wand that could turn it around, the Seminoles hope to change the narrative in the final three games of the season and end the NCAA year on a positive note—if it can be considered that way.

