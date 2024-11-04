Neymar subbed off with apparent muscle injury in only second game with Al Hilal after months of absence

Neymar Jr. had to be substituted just minutes after entering the match for Al Hilal against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League.

Neymar Jr. was subbed off the field just minutes into Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League clash against Esteghlal in his second game since returning from his injury.

The Brazilian star, who had recently been recovering from a previous injury, came on as a substitute at the 57th minute but soon had to be replaced, raising concerns about his comeback.

The incident occurred when Neymar stretched his right leg to try to reach a pass from teammate Marcos Leonardo, but the ball ended up just out of reach. Immediately after the play, Neymar grabbed his leg and signaled for a substitution.

It appears to be a minor muscle issue and not something causing major concern for Al Hilal. However, to clarify Neymar’s situation, the club’s official medical report will need to be released. Al Hilal’s next match is scheduled for November 26, giving the Brazilian star some time to recover.

Neymar of Al-Hilal reacts with an injur during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

What injury did Neymar suffer?

Neymar recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a meniscus injury in his left leg, which he sustained during a World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. While Brazil faced a 2-0 defeat in that match, the more significant setback was Neymar’s serious injury, which has sidelined him for an extended period.

Neymar opens up about his injury

In a candid video produced by NR Sports, Neymar discussed the unfortunate timing of his injury. “I was living a wonderful moment in my life. With my arrival at Al Hilal, the birth of my daughter… it all added up to what promised to be a great year, but then this happened,” he shared.

He went on to express the pain he feels each day he’s unable to play soccer, emphasizing his love for the game. “What I love most in life is playing soccer,” Neymar said. “I suffer with each day I stay away. This is what hurts me the most.”