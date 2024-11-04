NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian delivers strong statement ahead of clash with the Gators

After their bye week in the NCAAF, the Texas Longhorns will return to action against the Florida Gators, and head coach Steve Sarkisian knows what kind of team they are up against.

The Texas Longhorns are one of the standout teams this season in the NCAAF and aim to reaffirm their status as contenders this weekend when they face none other than the Florida Gators. In a crucial matchup for both teams’ aspirations, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear what kind of opponent they will be up against.

Behind them is their last victory on October 26 against Vanderbilt, and led by Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns are already focused on what’s ahead: the final stretch of the season. Aiming to improve their record to 7-1, their closest target is none other than Billy Napier’s Gators.

In recent statements to the press, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged that the upcoming game will be far from easy, recognizing the strengths of their opponent.

“I will say this: This will be arguably the best-looking team in our conference,” Sarkisian said. “They are big, they are long, they are athletic.”

Mississippi State vs Texas Sept 28 Sept 28, 2024.Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

With their guard up and refusing to underestimate their opponent, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian outlined his plans to slow down Florida this weekend: “They’re going to run their offense and that’s what we have to prepare for,” the HC stated.

Sarkisian is confident in Ewers’ current form

One of the ongoing debates throughout the Longhorns’ season has been who should be the starting QB: Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning. Aside from the injury he suffered a few weeks ago, the head coach has consistently believed that Ewers would be his starter for the duration of the season.

For the upcoming game, following a weekend off, it appears that the coach will once again stick with the same system, relegating Arch Manning to the bench once more.

“I thought Quinn had a good week,” Sarkisian said. “He looks fresh, he looks healthy. He’s really delivering the ball well. I like his base that he’s operating with. Thought he was really intentional with his feet, with his base against Vanderbilt, and it showed.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns’ final stretch

With the primary goal of finishing the regular season strong, here are the final matchups the Longhorns will face before the tournament’s toughest stage.

vs Florida Gators, November 9th

vs Arkansas, November 16th

vs Kentucky, November 23rd

vs Texas A&M, November 30th