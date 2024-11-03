Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Falcons

Jerry Jones had a strong message for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys after a big loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones gave big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb thinking that was enough to guarantee a bright future for the Dallas Cowboys. He was wrong.

A weak supporting cast on defense and the lack of a running game have put America’s Team with a 3-5 record. Of course, injuries are also a key factor for names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and DaRon Bland.

So, as all Super Bowl hopes are fainting, Jones decided to send a clear message to his players and coaches. In such an unexpected business as the NFL, the owner still has faith that anything can happen.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

According to Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys are still in position to make a Super Bowl run even after a 3-5 record and a roster which looks weak as the season progresses.

“That room is full of guys that can get it done. I believe in them, coaches and all. I was proud of the way the guys competed out there. Really proud of them. we came in thinking we could win that ball game. That’s a team that we could beat. It’s obvious, mistakes and those kind of things. This is not a really good time. I really regret this for all our Cowboys fans.”

