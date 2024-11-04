MLB News: Yankees and Gerrit Cole reach agreement on his future for the upcoming season

The New York Yankees know that losing Gerrit Cole would be a serious risk; he played a key role in helping the team make a deep postseason run. Despite missing time in 2024 due to injury, he remains a highly valuable pitcher, making an agreement essential.
According to Jeff Passan, the Yankees have reportedly reached an agreement with Cole that maintains the terms of his original 2020 contract, keeping him under the same conditions with $144 million left to be paid. The team did not agree to the extra year Cole had requested.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.