MLB News: Yankees and Gerrit Cole reach agreement on his future for the upcoming season

The New York Yankees were determined not to lose one of the league's top right-handed pitchers. To secure Gerrit Cole's position, they moved forward with a new agreement while final arrangements are made for the upcoming season.

The New York Yankees know that losing Gerrit Cole would be a serious risk; he played a key role in helping the team make a deep postseason run. Despite missing time in 2024 due to injury, he remains a highly valuable pitcher, making an agreement essential.

According to Jeff Passan, the Yankees have reportedly reached an agreement with Cole that maintains the terms of his original 2020 contract, keeping him under the same conditions with $144 million left to be paid. The team did not agree to the extra year Cole had requested.

Developing story…