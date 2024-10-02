Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Trending topics:
Benfica receive Atletico Madrid in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid
© IMAGO / PressinphotoJan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Benfica will face Atletico Madrid in a crucial league stage Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can tune in to catch all the action live on TV or through multiple streaming services, depending on their location. Make sure to verify the viewing options available in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Atletico Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League features one of the most anticipated showdowns, as Atletico Madrid takes on Benfica. Both teams enter the clash with identical records, each securing 2-1 victories in their opening matches.

Atletico edged out RB Leipzig, while Benfica defeated Crvena Zvezda, setting the stage for an evenly matched contest between two sides of similar strength. With both clubs eyeing their second win, the stakes are high in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 3)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 3)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 3)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 3)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benjamin Rollheiser of SL Benfica – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 4Germany: DAZN Germany, tabiiIndia: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, tabiiIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 7Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 255Malaysia: tabiiMexico: Hot TV, tabiiNetherlands: tabiiNigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar Plus+United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 7USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

