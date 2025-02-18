The Carolina Panthers believe in Bryce Young, but perhaps not without some reservations. Now, the NFC South club has announced the signing of a veteran quarterback who will compete with Young for the starting role.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall pick. With it, they selected Bryce Young, who was widely regarded as the best prospect in his class.

Unfortunately, Young’s tenure with the Panthers has not gone as planned. The former Alabama standout holds a disappointing 6-22 record, leading many to believe that 2025 will be a make-or-break season for him and his future with the club.

Panthers sign a veteran quarterback to compete with Bryce Young

Bryce Young has only been in the NFL for two years, yet he is already facing severe criticism. Many analysts expected him to be a game-changer for the Panthers, but he has not lived up to those expectations.

During his second year in the league, Carolina started Young for the first few games. However, his poor performances led the club to bench him in favor of Andy Dalton.

Dalton later suffered an injury, allowing Young to reclaim the starting job. The former Alabama quarterback finished the season strong, which convinced the club to keep him and give him another chance to prove himself.

While the Panthers are expected to start Young in 2025, they recognize his struggles. For that reason, the front office has decided to sign a veteran who can sit behind him and serve as a mentor for the next two years.

Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced that they have re-signed Andy Dalton to a two-year deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is worth $8 million, with $6 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $10 million.

Will Bryce Young start over Andy Dalton in 2025?

The Panthers’ quarterback situation remains uncertain. The NFC South club appears encouraged by Young’s improvement, but re-signing Dalton suggests they want insurance in case the former No. 1 overall pick does not succeed.

According to reports, Bryce Young is expected to start for the Panthers in the 2025 NFL season. However, if he fails to meet expectations, the possibility of a trade remains on the table.

