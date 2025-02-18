Former NBA champion breaks silence on why he shoved Lakers star LeBron James: ‘I was sick of…’

Sometimes, being one of the best players in any sport can create friction with other athletes. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is no stranger to that, though not always for the usual reasons. Over the course of his career, he’s had his share of on-court tensions, including a memorable altercation with a former NBA champion during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But it’s not just about his talent—LeBron’s presence and competitive nature have also put him in the middle of heated moments. One such incident involved Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during their playoff battles. Their intense exchange led many to believe there was personal animosity between them.

However, one particular altercation didn’t stem from anything LeBron did. Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Teague, who won an NBA title in 2021, shed light on why he shoved James during a playoff game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cavaliers. The incident occurred late in the game when Cleveland had a commanding lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The moment remains vivid in the minds of fans, as Teague, then a key player for the Hawks, appeared to push LeBron without any clear provocation. Addressing the incident in 2023, Teague finally broke his silence on the Club 520 Podcast and explained his actions.

Jeff Teague #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks falls on the ball during the first half in Game One of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on July 06, 2021.

Advertisement

“We were losing—I’m a sore loser,” Teague admitted. “He was beating us, winning a playoff game against us. I was sick of the s***. The fans in Atlanta were cheering for him, and he was running down the court. I said, ‘I got something for you, check this out.’ He went to the stairs… and that’s all.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAB News: LeBron James hilariously gets back at Doug Gottlieb over Bronny criticism

Teague’s incident with LeBron had lasting consequences

During the game, Teague had no clear reason to shove Lakers star, and the act itself was dangerous, as it nearly sent the superstar tumbling down the stairs. The backlash was immediate. Fans flooded Teague’s social media with criticism, forcing him to delete his Instagram account.

Advertisement

“I had to get off the internet—that’s when I first deleted Instagram,” Teague recalled. “That was my first time deleting Instagram, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I got to get off this s***.'”

The incident turned Teague into a villain in the eyes of LeBron’s fanbase, especially since James was at risk of injury. However, no serious consequences followed, and years later, LeBron cemented his legacy by joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teague’s NBA career

While never a household name in the NBA, Jeff Teague put together an impressive career. He played a key role for multiple teams, earning an All-Star selection in the 2015-16 season with the Atlanta Hawks. Later, he won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, adding a title to his résumé.

Here’s a look at Teague’s career stats:

Games Played: 826

Games Started: 600

Points per game: 12.2

Assists per game: 5.6

Rebounds per game: 2.4

Steals per game: 1.1