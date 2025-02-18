Not long after the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are already facing changes for the 2025 NFL season, with one of their players leaving for the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Per the NFL’s league personnel notice from February 14, linebacker Swayze Bozeman is moving to the Windy City to play for the Bears after spending his first year in the league with the Chiefs.

Bozeman, 26, joined Reid and Mahomes‘ team as an undrafted free agent last season and went on to make three regular season appearances before playing in all three of Kansas City’s playoff games, including the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

LB Swayze Bozeman’s brief stint with Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs

His contribution to the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season came mostly with special teams, playing 57 snaps on that unit with three tackles, adding two more tackles in the postseason. Bozeman also took seven reps on defense, a unit he’ll work to be a bigger part of in Chicago next year.

Nikko Remigio #81 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his long punt return with Swayze Bozeman #50 during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bozeman was one of the practice squad players who didn’t get tied to a reserve/future deal by the Chiefs after the Super Bowl LIX loss at the hands of Philadelphia. Kansas City, instead, is bringing back other players.

Chiefs re-signing other players ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Chiefs’ front office seemed to have other priorities than re-signing Bozeman, including securing the potential backup quarterback for Mahomes as Carson Wentz is set for free agency in March.

QB Chris Oladokun belongs to the group of scout team players who will be part of the Chiefs‘ 90-man offseason roster. The list also includes WR Jason Brownlee, S Deon Bush, TE Baylor Cupp, DT Siaki Ika, OT Chukwuebuka Godrick, DT Fabien Lovett, WR Justyn Ross, CB Darius Rush, CB Eric Scott, WR Tyquan Thornton, TE Anthony Firkser, and RB Keaontay Ingram.

Apart from Bozeman, Reid and Mahomes are losing two Super Bowl champions to the New York Giants as cornerback Nic Jones and wide receiver Montrell Washington are taking their talents to the Big Apple.

