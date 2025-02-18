The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to upgrade their roster for the 2025 NFL season after a disappointing end to last season. With quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson out of contract and about to become unrestricted free agents, head coach Mike Tomlin‘s team is already working on finding replacements and has set its sights on a former New York Giants player.

The offseason market possibilities are many, and the Steelers need to solve the problem of who will be the starting quarterback next season. Tomlin has already warned that there will be changes at every level, and neither Fields nor Wilson are guaranteed a spot, even with the distinct possibility of moving on to other teams.

In recent days, it has been reported that Fields has the edge over Wilson, who would not be considered by the Steelers. The former Chicago Bears quarterback would be considered for a salary extension over the 36-year-old veteran, who started most of last season. However, a new player could arrive in Pittsburgh.

Former Giants in whom Steelers have interest

The player the Steelers are interested in is none other than former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was released in 2024 and joined the Minnesota Vikings. As reported by journalist Andrew Fillipponi on his X account (formerly Twitter), the Pittsburgh organization believes he could be a good option in the offense.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants reacts on the field to being defeated by the Dallas Cowboys after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Russell Wilson to go to the Giants?

In addition to speculation about Jones’ possible arrival to the Steelers. A report indicates that Wilson may be interested in New York as his next career destination for next season. While the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has expressed that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, reporter Jeremy Fowler indicated that Wilson “visited the Giants in the last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025.

Trevor Lawrence was another quarterback rumored to be arriving in Pittsburgh

After rumors of him joining the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Russell Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sent a strong message. “It’s funny. You know, I didn’t really see anything. My agent texted me and said, ‘Hey, this is a report that’s out there. I don’t think there’s any truth to it, but I’m going to look into it,'” he said in response to rumors that he would sign with the Black & Gold.