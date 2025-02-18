Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White weighs in on the team’s title chances

The Indiana Fever are gearing up for what could be a breakout season, thanks to a major offseason overhaul to help their rising stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. With the addition of several experienced players and WNBA champions, the Fever are poised to compete for a title in 2025 and new head coach Stephanie White addressed the team’s potential.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, White spoke candidly about the team’s aspiration for this upcoming season. “I think on paper, certainly,” White said when asked if she saw the Fever as contenders. “Our goal was to bring in players that can complement our big three. I didn’t know that we would be able to build the depth that we were able to build in Year 1.”

“Each player that we brought in complements what we have in a tremendous way. They understand what it takes to put a championship-caliber team together,” she added. Among the players joining the franchise are Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson.

While White is excited about the team’s offensive firepower, she is also focused on improving their defense. “We’ve got a lot of great offensive weapons that we’ve got to put in positions to be successful,” White explained. “But we’ve got to get better on the defensive end of the floor.”

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever (Getty Images)

White also acknowledged that the path to a title will not be easy or immediate. “Do I think we can be title contenders? Absolutely. Do I think it’s going to all come together right away in May? No, it’s going to take time,” she said, while also stating that there’s always an “element of luck” in a pursuit of a championship.

White’s optimism for Caitlin Clark in her sophomore year

As for Clark, White has high expectations for her development in year two. Clark had an incredible rookie season, but White sees room for improvement, especially in terms of strength and efficiency. “She is stronger, first and foremost,” White noted. “She’s got a lot of self-awareness. She figured out right away that I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much.”

“She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things,” she explained. However, in addition to strength, White also wants to work Clark’s efficiency. “I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages,” White said.

With a revamped roster and a clear focus on improving both offensively and defensively, the Indiana Fever are ready to make a serious push for the championship. White’s leadership and clear vision for the team’s future give them a solid foundation, and with players like Clark, Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, their chances look promising.

