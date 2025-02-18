Mavs GM Nico Harrison reportedly reveals why Luka Doncic was traded for Anthony Davis

It’s been over two weeks since the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Yet, the ripple effects of the deal are still being felt. According to a report, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has addressed why the team traded their Slovenian superstar for the Lakers’ dominant big man.

The move sparked outrage among Mavericks fans, with many calling for Harrison’s dismissal. Some have even gone as far as issuing threats, struggling to comprehend the decision to part ways with Doncic.

According to The Athletic, Harrison shared his reasoning with the team the morning after the trade, just before a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Harrison told the bleary-eyed group that the team’s goal remained the same: Win a championship,” the report stated.

“Privately and publicly, Harrison has said he moved Dončić for (Anthony) Davis because he felt it gave Dallas the best chance at raising the Larry O’Brien trophy,” it continued. “Harrison’s belief is that Davis is a better cultural fit for what the Mavericks want to build“.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Another factor reportedly influencing Harrison’s decision was Doncic’s health and condition. Per The Athletic, Dallas managed an injury in November “that was not entirely true” to give Doncic extra time to prepare and recover.

Shaquille O’Neal thinks the Mavs won the trade

Former NBA superstar and current analyst Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on the trade during an episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq. O’Neal believes the Mavericks came out ahead in the deal, citing Davis’ natural fit in Dallas alongside a stronger supporting cast and the Lakers’ lack of defensive presence following Davis’ departure.

“I think Dallas has probably won the trade because AD goes into a natural position with better players around him,” Shaq explained. “Of course, (the Lakers) got two top players – LeBron and you got Luka. I don’t see who else they got. I don’t see them going far… They have no size. Both those guys aren’t really great defensive players, so I think Dallas definitely won the trade”.

Lakers fill the void left by Davis

The Lakers certainly felt the impact of losing Davis, who was a cornerstone on both offense and defense. In their search for a replacement, the team initially targeted Hornets big man Mark Williams, but the deal fell apart after Williams failed his physical exam.

With that option off the table, the Lakers turned to Ukrainian big man Alex Len from the Sacramento Kings. Len has appeared in 36 games for the Kings this season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game, a far cry from the production Davis brought to the table, but could be a big help in JJ Redick’s second unit.