Where to watch Colorado Rapids vs LAFC live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Colorado Rapids will face off against LAFC in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first-round matchup. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Los Angeles FC, one of the favorites to contend for the Concacaf Champions Cup title, is set to begin their campaign after a strong MLS season that saw them reach the Conference semifinals before falling to the Seattle Sounders.

They’ll look to kick off the tournament with a statement win against the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids, who were knocked out of the last MLS season’s opening round by the LA Galaxy, are aiming for a more competitive showing and hope to set the tone with a victory of their own.

When will the Colorado Rapids vs LAFC match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Colorado Rapids and LAFC will be played this Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Zack Steffen of Colorado Rapids – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LAFC in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Colorado Rapids and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.