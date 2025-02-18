As the NHL teams returned to the ice, ahead of the season’s resume on Saturday, Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard was asked about his views on Team Canada and its performance during the Four Nations Face-Off. The 19-year-old talent made something clear to Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper, sending a bold message ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Connor Bedard was probably the biggest surprise absentee on the Canadian roster. Though other big names like Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson, and Mark Scheifele are also note-worthy, Bedard’s snub out of the list made waves all over the NHL.

The Blackhawks’ sensation took the high road, displaying great maturity in handling the news that he wouldn’t be able to represent his country alongside some of the league’s biggest superstars.

However, he couldn’t hide his frustration upon returning to Blackhawks practice while the Canadian national team gears up for one of the most anticipated games in recent NHL history—the 4 Nations Final showdown between Team USA and Team Canada. As Bedard was asked about the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, the young star sent everybody at Hockey Canada a firm statement.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on during a introductory press conference at Fifth Third Arena on June 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

“For sure, you always want to play for your country,” Bedard said, per CHGO_Blackhawks on X. “Right now, I’m just watching as a fan, but if you ask anyone in the league, they’ll want to play for their country.”

Bedard’s thoughts on the tournament

The NHL made a bold move by introducing the in-season competition, and it has paid off tremendously. The tournament has been an undeniable success, prompting other leagues to consider following suit in the coming years as they look for solutions to their struggling All-Star weekends.

“It’s been unreal. It’s probably been the highest level of hockey ever played,” Connor Bedard said. “I mean, that Canada game, first 10 seconds there’s 3 fights. I think people were wondering how it would be and it’s been unbelievable to watch. It’s great for the game, and obviously playing for your country shows a lot of pride. It’s been fun to watch.”