Benfica vs Gil Vicente: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 4, 2024

Benfica will face off against Gil Vicente in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica are currently in the battle for the top spots in the Primeira Liga, engaged in a neck-and-neck duel with their arch-rivals, Sporting. Undoubtedly, this intensifies the pressure on the “Aguilas” team, who are eager to retain their title while preventing the green and white team’s consecration.

In order to achieve this, securing a victory becomes imperative, and Benfica stand a good chance as they face Gil Vicente, a team that has performed poorly this season. With only 22 points, they are in need of additional points to avoid the relegation places.

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (February 5)

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (February 5)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (February 5)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 7:00 AM (February 5)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 5)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Gil Vicente: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: ESPN2, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Benfica TV INT., Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Bet365, Triller TV+, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Benfica TV INT., Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV