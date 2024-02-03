Benfica will face off against Gil Vicente in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Benfica are currently in the battle for the top spots in the Primeira Liga, engaged in a neck-and-neck duel with their arch-rivals, Sporting. Undoubtedly, this intensifies the pressure on the “Aguilas” team, who are eager to retain their title while preventing the green and white team’s consecration.
In order to achieve this, securing a victory becomes imperative, and Benfica stand a good chance as they face Gil Vicente, a team that has performed poorly this season. With only 22 points, they are in need of additional points to avoid the relegation places.
Benfica vs Gil Vicente: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (February 5)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (February 5)
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (February 5)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (February 5)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 5)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 7:00 AM (February 5)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 5)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Gil Vicente: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Brazil: ESPN2, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Benfica TV INT., Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
International: Bet365, Triller TV+, GOLTV Play
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Benfica TV INT., Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV