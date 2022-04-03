Benfica will play against Liverpool in what will be the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Benfica will face Liverpool this Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Pamount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

The locals come from giving the surprise in the round of 16 against Ajax, who were the main favorites to advance to the round against the Portuguese, who thanks to a solid defense that allowed the Dutch to do very little in the second leg that defined the series. However, in their last game for the Primeira Liga against Braga they were somewhat weak in defense, so they will have to improve this aspect against a team as strong as Liverpool.

In the case of the English, their arrival until the round of 16 was very calm. They won all the games in the group stage, and what seemed to be a calm series against Inter after winning 2-0 in Italy, became quite complicated in England, where the "Nerazurri" won 1-0, remaining very close to equalizing the series. Liverpool are clearly the favorites, but they certainly have to be careful that the same thing doesn't happen to them as with Inter.

Benfica probable lineup

Darwin Nunez will undoubtedly return to the starting eleven, most likely in place of Goncalo Ramos. Adel Taarabt missed the Braga loss due to an adductor problem and is doubtful. Rodrigo Pinho is still absent, as is Lucas Verissimo, who is recovering from a torn cruciate ligament.

Benfica probable starting XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk

Liverpool probable lineup

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on the bench against Watford and could be ready for his return at the Estadio da Luz. Curtis Jones and Joel Matip are also expected to be fit despite suffering minor injuries to the ankle and head respectively.

Mohamed Salah ended up with discomfort in the game against Watford, so Luis Díaz could take his place.

Liverpool probable starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz.

