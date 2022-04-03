Although had been was reported that Mohamed Salah was on the way out of Liverpool, the Egyptian has decided to reduce his demands. Thus, a compromise was reached and he will soon sign a new contract.

It seems like Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are nearing an agreement on a new deal that will keep him at Anfield for the remainder of his playing career.

A change of heart from the 29-year-old Egyptian international, who is expected to offer Reds manager Jurgen Klopp a big boost, has raised Anfield's hopes of putting an end to the long-drawn-out controversy over his new contract.

In the wake of Salah's rejection of fresh terms that would have seen him earn £400,000 a week, Liverpool's owners were worried that he might let his current deal expire, making him a free agent in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool-Salah: Lifetime contract on the line

As a result, he would have been open to attention from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in the summer transfer window. In addition, the Egyptian King was extremely tempted to join the Blaugrana in the summer.

English publication Mirror report that the forward has changed his tune after being consoled by Liverpool fans following Egypt's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, and he is now willing to accept a lower pay package. This might mean an additional year on top of the already negotiated three years, allowing him to play out the remainder of his career in England.