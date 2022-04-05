Benfica and Liverpool will face each other today at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Find out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Benfica will host 2018-2019 champions Liverpool today at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Leg 1 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The home side knows that it will be a tough game against one of the title favorites. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UCL match online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Benfica advanced to this stage of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League by eliminating Ajax with a 3-2 victory on aggregate. After the 2-2 draw in Lisbon, the Portuguese team coached by Nelson Verissimo clinched a 1-0 away win in Amsterdam with a goal scored by Darwin Nuñez.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Inter Milan at Anfield in their last Champions League game, but the 2-0 victory they had clinched in the first leg of the last 16 round was enough to qualify for the UCL quarterfinals. Jurgen Klopp's team is the overwhelming favorite to win in Lisbon and take the advantage in the series.

Benfica vs Liverpool: Starting time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport 3, RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, RTE Player, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player, TVI

Russia: matchtv.ru, Матч! Футбол 1, Sportbox.ru

Senegal: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1

Turkey: Exxen

UK: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App

US: FuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, Galavision, TUDN.com