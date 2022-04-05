Benfica will host 2018-2019 champions Liverpool today at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Leg 1 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The home side knows that it will be a tough game against one of the title favorites. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UCL match online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
Benfica advanced to this stage of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League by eliminating Ajax with a 3-2 victory on aggregate. After the 2-2 draw in Lisbon, the Portuguese team coached by Nelson Verissimo clinched a 1-0 away win in Amsterdam with a goal scored by Darwin Nuñez.
Liverpool lost 1-0 to Inter Milan at Anfield in their last Champions League game, but the 2-0 victory they had clinched in the first leg of the last 16 round was enough to qualify for the UCL quarterfinals. Jurgen Klopp's team is the overwhelming favorite to win in Lisbon and take the advantage in the series.
Benfica vs Liverpool: Starting time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Turkey: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: DAZN
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport 3, RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, RTE Player, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Mexico: HBO Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player, TVI
Russia: matchtv.ru, Матч! Футбол 1, Sportbox.ru
Senegal: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1
Turkey: Exxen
UK: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App
US: FuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, Galavision, TUDN.com