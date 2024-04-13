Benfica will play against Moreirense for the Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In the previous Matchday, Benfica suffered a setback that could significantly impact their Primeira Liga campaign. They lost the derby against Sporting CP, widening the gap to a daunting 7 points. Despite the challenge, “As Aguilas” remain determined to vie for the domestic title until the very end.

Securing victories from this point onward is paramount for Benfica, a fact they fully acknowledge. Their upcoming opponents are Moreirense, currently positioned sixth in the league. While not contending for any specific objective at the moment, defeating a significant rival like Benfica undoubtedly serves as a major motivation for them.

Benfica vs Moreirense: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Moreirense: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT., beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Portugal: Benfica TV

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.