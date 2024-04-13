Benfica will face off against Moreirense in a game corresponding to the Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. Check out here all the pertinent information regarding this captivating fixture, including options for viewing the match on television or streaming it live in your country.
[Watch Benfica vs Moreirense live FREE in the USA on Fubo]
In the previous Matchday, Benfica suffered a setback that could significantly impact their Primeira Liga campaign. They lost the derby against Sporting CP, widening the gap to a daunting 7 points. Despite the challenge, “As Aguilas” remain determined to vie for the domestic title until the very end.
Securing victories from this point onward is paramount for Benfica, a fact they fully acknowledge. Their upcoming opponents are Moreirense, currently positioned sixth in the league. While not contending for any specific objective at the moment, defeating a significant rival like Benfica undoubtedly serves as a major motivation for them.
Benfica vs Moreirense: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Moreirense: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.
France: Benfica TV INT., beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Portugal: Benfica TV
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.
USA: Fubo (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.