Benfica vs Toulouse: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 15, 2024

Benfica will take on Toulouse in the opening leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, you’ll find detailed insights into this encounter, as well as guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the game.

This is undoubtedly a great opportunity for Benfica to redeem itself after a very disappointing group stage in the Champions League. They were favorites to secure one of the top two spots but failed to do so. However, a strong finish allowed them to qualify for this competition.

Now, they aim to regroup and compete for a spot in the round of 16, although it won’t be an easy task. Their opponents will be Toulouse, who are currently battling relegation in Ligue 1. While avoiding relegation is crucial for the French team, this tournament might be their only chance to contend for a title, making them formidable adversaries.

Benfica vs Toulouse: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 16)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 16)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 16)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Toulouse: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport live

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Premier Sports, Cignal Play

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11 Live, RTL+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Paramount+, ViX