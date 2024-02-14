Benfica will take on Toulouse in the opening leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Below, you’ll find detailed insights into this encounter, as well as guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the game.
This is undoubtedly a great opportunity for Benfica to redeem itself after a very disappointing group stage in the Champions League. They were favorites to secure one of the top two spots but failed to do so. However, a strong finish allowed them to qualify for this competition.
Now, they aim to regroup and compete for a spot in the round of 16, although it won’t be an easy task. Their opponents will be Toulouse, who are currently battling relegation in Ligue 1. While avoiding relegation is crucial for the French team, this tournament might be their only chance to contend for a title, making them formidable adversaries.
Benfica vs Toulouse: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 16)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 16)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 16)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 16)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 16)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 16)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Toulouse: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport live
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, RMC Sport 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Premier Sports, Cignal Play
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11 Live, RTL+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Paramount+, ViX