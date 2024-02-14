Milan vs Rennes: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 15, 2024

Milan will face Rennes in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the game.

AC Milan, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2022/2023 season, couldn’t replicate their performance this time around and failed to secure a top-two finish in a genuinely challenging group. Nevertheless, they managed to secure third place, affording them the opportunity to pursue victory.

The Europa League presents them with an ideal chance to compete in an international tournament, although it won’t be without its challenges. To do so, they must overcome Rennes, a team currently placed 7th in Ligue 1. In this competition, Rennes arguably have a better chance of clinching the title, making them formidable opponents to contend with.

Milan vs Rennes: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 16)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 16)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 16)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 16)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Milan vs Rennes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: DirecTV GO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia. SCTV Video

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, TV8, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV6 Sweden, V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway V, Sport Ultra HD

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Live RTL+, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App, UniMás, ViX, TUDN USA