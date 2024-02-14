Milan will face Rennes in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your region for watching the game.
[Watch Milan vs Rennes online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
AC Milan, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2022/2023 season, couldn’t replicate their performance this time around and failed to secure a top-two finish in a genuinely challenging group. Nevertheless, they managed to secure third place, affording them the opportunity to pursue victory.
The Europa League presents them with an ideal chance to compete in an international tournament, although it won’t be without its challenges. To do so, they must overcome Rennes, a team currently placed 7th in Ligue 1. In this competition, Rennes arguably have a better chance of clinching the title, making them formidable opponents to contend with.
Milan vs Rennes: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 16)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 16)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 16)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 16)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 16)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 16)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 16)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Milan vs Rennes: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: DirecTV GO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia. SCTV Video
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, TV8, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV6 Sweden, V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway V, Sport Ultra HD
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, Cignal Play
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Live RTL+, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App, UniMás, ViX, TUDN USA