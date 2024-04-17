In Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC, one of the jewels for Tata Martino’s squad was meeting NFL star and Sporting KC owner Patrick Mahomes.

It was an image that went viral all over the world, Lionel Messi greeting Patrick Mahomes on his way to the field at Arrowhead Stadium. The video has become famous because according to some it is the first time Lionel Messi is caught on camera saying a greeting in English.

While not able to be heard clearly, Messi is reported to have told Patrick Mahomes, “Nice to meet you “on his way to warm up. At only 28, Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl winner, as well as three-time NFL Super Bowl MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs.

At his young age the famed quarterback is not shy about participating in business ventures and in 2020, Mahomes joined the Kansas City Royals ownership group as a minority stakeholder. In 2021, he joined Sporting Club, the ownership group of the Major League Soccer Franchise Sporting Kansas City.

Benjamin Cremaschi on Patrick Mahomes

After Inter Miami’s 3-2 win which has them top of the MLS East, Benjamin Cremaschi, who returned from injury talked about having the chance to meet one of the United States most famed athletes.

Cremaschi told reporters after Inter Miami’s training session on Wednesday, “Yeah, Mahomes was at the field, he’s one of the best athletes in the world now, one of the best in the NFL, so of course we took the time to take pictures with him and it was cool.”

Inter Miami return to MLS action on Saturday at home against Nashville SC.