Boca Juniors take on Barracas Central at La Bombonera Stadium, Buenos Aires, for Matchday 13 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Boca Juniors and Barracas Central will meet at Alberto José Armando Stadium (La Bombonera), Buenos Aires, on Matchday 13 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

With two games remaining, El Xeneize are positioned in second place in the standings with 21 points. The team led by Sebastian Battaglia needs to win to secure a playoff berth. In their last 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional match, Boca Juniors beat Central Cordoba 2-1. In addition, it will face Barracas Central after being defeated by Corinthians 2-0 on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

On the other hand, Barracas Central are having an irregular season. In its first experience in First Division, it have won 5 matches, tied 1, and lost 6. The team managed by Alfredo Berti is positioned in sixth place in the standings with 16 points, and to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, Barracas Central need to win both of its remaining games. In their last match, El Guapo drew 1-1 with Velez Sarsfield.

Boca Juniors vs Barracas Central: Date

Boca Juniors and Barracas Central will face each other at La Bombonera Stadium on Saturday, April 30, on Matchday 13 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Boca Juniors and Barracas Central: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Barracas Central

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Barracas Central on Matchday 13 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: ViX.