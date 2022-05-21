Boca Juniors and Tigre will face each other in what will be the final of the Copa de la Liga. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Argentina Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

The Copa de la Liga will finally have a winner when Boca Juniors and Tigre play the final game this Sunday, May 22. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The grand final has finally arrived, and the two best teams of the first half of this year 2022 will face each other. Both had a hard road to the final, especially in their semifinal games where they beat their rivals (Boca Juniors to Racing and Tigre to Argentinos Juniors) through penalties after being able to make a difference in the 90 minutes.

Although this will be a totally different game and the conditions and moments are different, there is a very close precedent that favors Boca Juniors: in the last Matchday of the regular phase of this Copa de la Liga (that is, only 2 weeks ago) they beat Tigre 2-0 being much superior. It will be necessary to see if “El Matador” learned from their mistakes, or if, on the contrary, the “Xeneizes” repeat what they did on that Matchday 14.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these rivals have met on a total of 65 occasions (not counting the games of the amateur era or national cups) with a predominance, as could be expected, of Boca Juniors in the statistics, who have obtained 43 victories against at 10 for Tigre, with 12 draws.

The last game between the two was the one mentioned above: for Matchday 14 of this Copa de La Liga, in which Boca won 2-0 with goals from Vazquez and Benedetto. Before that, their last game was for the 2018-2019 Superliga, where the "Xeneizes" also won 4-1 with goals from Tevez (2), Cardona and Buffarini; while Gonzalez scored for Tigre.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Tigre in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Tigre will play this Sunday, May 22 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium for the semifinals of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -103 odds, while Tigre have +275. A tie would finish in a +185 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Boca Juniors -103 Tie +185 Tigre +275

*Odds via Caesars