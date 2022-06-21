Boca Juniors will host Union de Santa Fe for Matchday 5 of the Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

For Matchday 5 of the Argentine League, Boca Juniors will receive Union de Santa Fe at "La Bombonera". Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

Boca Juniors are only 1 point away from the top of the standings and they want to reach the top. After the stumble in Santiago del Estero against Central Cordoba, the "Xeneizes" obtained 2 consecutive victories, which allowed them to reach 9 points, only one from the top of the standings, which they will try to reach in this game.

On the Union side, they come from a painful defeat against River Plate by 5-1, which as if that were not enough left them almost at the bottom of the standings with 4 points out of a possible 12. The "Tatengues" are clearly in need of victory to be able to fight up front, although of course the great goal of the Santa Fe team this semester is the Copa Sudamericana.

Boca Juniors vs Union: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between Boca Juniors and Union that will take place at the Alberto J. Armando “La Bombonera” Stadium in La Boca, Argentina will be played on Friday, June 24 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Union

Boca Juniors and Union will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Friday, June 24 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Union anywhere

