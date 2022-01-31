Bolivia play against Chile at the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Bolivia and Chile meet in a game for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on February 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team needs all their offensive power to win. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups.

Bolivia are in a bad moment after a tough loss against Venezuela in what was supposed to be a relatively easy game for the Bolivian defense. But the team was completely overwhelmed against the Venezuelans.

Chile had a chance to draw against Argentina in a recent game but the Chileans lost control of the game before the end of the first half. Argentina's defense kept the game tight to prevent Chile from tying the game.

Bolivia probable lineup

Bolivia are in a relatively good position in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 with 15 points and a negative record of 4-3-8 overall. But with the recent loss against Venezuela 4-1 on the road things could get more complicated for Bolivia.

Bolivia's roster is full of players with enough experience to win this game and the rest of the games in the qualifiers. In addition, Cesar Farias is an experienced head coach who knows how the Bolivian game works to get the most out of it.

This is the likely Bolivia’s lineup for this game: Carlos Lampe, Diego Bejarano, Roberto Carlos Fernández, José Sagredo, Adrián Jusino, Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Alejandro Chumacero, Rai Lima, Bruno Miranda.

Chile probable lineup

The loss against Argentina was likely for Chile, but the team could not do anything to win the game after the visitors scored the first goal of the game. Chile's defense suffered the first ten minutes of play, but Chile's offense managed to tie the game momentarily in the 21st minute.

Chile's national team has a roster with players who know how to win big games since most of them have won big tournaments in Europe and America, and Lasarte (Chile's head coach) knows which players are the best for this kind of games.

This is the likely Chile’s lineup for this game: Bravo, Paulo Díaz, Velber Huerta, Isla, Benjamín Kuscevic, Aránguiz, Tomás Alarcón, Claudio Baeza, Pablo Galdames, Sánchez, Vargas.

