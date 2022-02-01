Bolivia will host Chile today at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz in a match for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Bolivia vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers today

Bolivia and Chile will face each other today at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz in a must-watch game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The hosts suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss to Venezuela on Friday and will try to return to victory at home. Bolivia know that it won't be easy to fight for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, but a win today could boost their chances.

Chile, who will be without Arturo Vidal, are also in danger of missing the World Cup. After their 2-1 home defeat to Argentina on Thursday, La Roja must win today to stay in contention for a ticket to Qatar 2022. However, playing in La Paz is never easy.

Bolivia vs Chile: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bolivia: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Chile: 5:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Bolivia: COTAS Televisión

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports Go, Chilevision, TNT Sports HD

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

US: FuboTV (Free Trial)