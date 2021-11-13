Bolivia and Uruguay will meet for Matchday 14 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out the date, time and tv channel for this match in the United States.

Bolivia and Uruguay will face each other in Quito for Matchday 14 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Boths teams are coming after a defeat in the last date, so they will try to bounce back.

The hosts lost to Peru 3-0 on Thursday night with goals from Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva and Sergio Peña. Bolivia are now in the ninth place of the standings, with 12 points and only three victories, three draws and seven losses.

Meanwhile, Uruguay are coming to this match after a painful defeat against Argentina. La Albiceleste prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal from Angel Di María. That loss leaves Uruguay in sixth place of the standings with 16 points, the same amount as Colombia and Chile, who are fifth and fourth respectively.

Bolivia vs Uruguay: Date

The national teams of Bolivia and Uruguay will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles.

Bolivia vs Uruguay: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Bolivia vs Uruguay

The match between Bolivia and Uruguay to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Estadio Hernando Siles in Quito, Bolivia, will be broadcasted in the United States on Fubo Sports Network.