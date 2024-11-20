Tommy DeVito has been chosen as Daniel Jones' replacement for the New York Giants, and the quarterback has sent a clear message to his predecessor about taking over the role.

There’s a new signal-caller in the Big Apple. Tommy DeVito has been named the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, and now he has decided to send a strong message to Daniel Jones about taking over his job.

The Giants have made one of the toughest decisions in their recent history. After giving Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension last year, the club has decided to bench him for the rest of the 2024 NFL season, and rumors suggest that his time with New York has come to an end.

Daniel Jones didn’t live up to the expectations as a former 6th overall pick. Now, he’s set to leave the Giants soon, with the NFC East club turning to Tommy DeVito as his replacement for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tommy DeVito makes it clear to Daniel Jones about replacing him

The front office of the Giants has not made great decisions recently. Last year, they had the chance to give Saquon Barkley a long-term deal, but the club preferred to give an extension to Daniel Jones instead.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Giants add Tua Tagovailoa's former backup QB to replace Daniel Jones

The running back is currently having a great tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Jones has already been benched by the Giants. For many fans, it is a clear sign that the front office made a huge mistake with this decision.

Advertisement

Not only has Daniel Jones been benched, but he has also been named the QB3. This move suggests that the club will part ways with him by the end of the season and they do not intend to use him this year to avoid triggering the $23 million clause in case he gets injured.

Advertisement

Now, the Giants have named Tommy DeVito the starter. He replaced Jones last year when Jones suffered the torn ACL that ended his campaign. Following this decision, DeVito has sent a message to his predecessor about replacing him.

Tommy DeVito, quarterback of the New York Giants

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say surprised, I was open to all outcomes,” DeVito said when asked if he was surprised to become the starting QB. “Last year was a good story and all… it was fun, it was last year. I’m kind of over that — I’m sticking to football now.”

What will the Giants do with Daniel Jones?

The Giants have a big issue ahead. Daniel Jones’ contract runs through the 2026 season, but New York is set to part ways with him next offseason. However, it won’t be easy to move on from him due to his contract.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Giants make final decision on Daniel Jones' replacement as starting QB

New York has two options on the table: to release him or try to trade him. The first option seems more viable, as it seems like Jones won’t have many teams interested in him. If they go for the first option, the Giants would take a $22 million dead cap hit.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Giants be able to trade Daniel Jones? Will the Giants be able to trade Daniel Jones? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE