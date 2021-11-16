Bolivia play against Uruguay for a Group G game of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Bolivia and Uruguay meet in the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on November 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). Home is our best average. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Bolivia still have the opportunity to climb to the 5th spot of the standings to play in the inter-confederation playoffs. But they are struggling in the 9th of the standings with 12 points and the most recent game was a 3-0 loss to Peru on the road.

Uruguay are in a good standings position with 16 points, but they lost a recent game against Argentina 0-1 at home. The team remains weak against the big names of South America and it is not yet clear who will be the next head coach of Uruguay.

Bolivia vs Uruguay: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia vs Uruguay: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Bolivia vs Uruguay: Storylines

Bolivia lost hard against Peru 3-0 on the road, the home team scored the first goal in the 9th minute by Lapadula and before the end of the first half the Peruvians were winning 3-0. But before that game Bolivia had won 4-0 against Paraguay at home, it seemed that the Bolivians were in good shape with another victory at home but they don't play well on the road. The home team, Bolivia, are scoring an average of 2 goals per game.

Uruguay have a good offensive game since they are one of the three teams with four victories after the leaders of the standings. But Uruguay's record is negative with 4-4-5, they have not had a good result since the 0-0 draw at home against Colombia on October 7. After this game against Bolivia they play against Paraguay and Venezuela in 2022. Uruguay's offense is poor on the road, they are scoring only 1.16 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bolivia vs Uruguay in the U.S.

This game of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be available in multiple channels in the United States, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in: UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ESPN+

Bolivia vs Uruguay: Predictions And Odds

Bolivia are underdogs at home with +220 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record at home during the south american qualifiers but the visitors are big favorites to play in the world cup. Uruguay are underdogs with +125 moneyline, and the draw is offered at +230 odds. The best pick for this Soccer game is: Uruguay +125.

FanDuel Bolivia +220 Draw / Totals +230 / 2.5 Uruguay +125

* Odds via FanDuel