In a strange turn of events the Bolivian soccer federation has posted the senior national team job opening on social media in an effort to get as many candidates as possible.

Get that CV ready, you might be in luck and may finally land your dream job… coaching a full senior national team. That’s what the Bolivian soccer federation did as they posted the position of the senior national team online, a very uncommon practice for professional soccer teams, let alone a national team.

Bolivia has seen better days; the program has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1994 and has not gotten out of the group stage of the Copa America since 2015.

In Conmebol’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign Bolivia finished their qualification run on a four-game losing streak and many questions as to what the future might hold.

In case you are a professional coach or good at Football Manager the Bolivian soccer federation is accepting CV’s until Friday July 29th. The prerequisites for the job aren't much, as long as you are a professional soccer coach you may have a chance.

The job is open for foreign and local coaches. Gustavo Costas was the country's last coach for only a few games and since then candidates willing to take the job has been hard to come by. The national team has very few standout players, Jaume Cuéllar, Ramiro Vaca, Jairo Quinteros, and Leonardo Zabala are only a handful of players that play abroad, the rest are locals from the Bolivian league.

Bolivia was reported to be interested in hiring Marcelo Bielsa, but the former Leeds United manager’s high wage demands make it an impossibility. The Bolivian national team is a long-term project for any coach that would take over, as the national team must focus at least two or even three World Cup cycles down the road to get back into competition in South America.