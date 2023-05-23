Brazil U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Brazil U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 will face each other this Wednesday, May 24 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Brazil U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

The two teams that began their participation in the group D of this U-20 World Cup with a defeat face each other. On the Brazil U-20 side, they had a difficult game against Italy U-20 where either of them could win, and finally it was for the Italians 3-2 after a hard match.

Their rivals will be the Dominican Republic U-20, a team that knows what else is coming to gain experience, since they have a very complicated group and it would not surprise them to be eliminated. Even so, a good result against the Brazilians could give them chances for the final Matchday.

Brazil U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 25)

Israel: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Brazil U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: RDS App, TSN+, TSN1

Dominican Republic: TUDN

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web, Free, L’Equipe, Molotov

Greece: ERT 3

Indonesia: Video, Moji

International: FIFA+

Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2.