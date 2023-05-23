Brazil U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 will face each other this Wednesday, May 24 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Brazil U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
The two teams that began their participation in the group D of this U-20 World Cup with a defeat face each other. On the Brazil U-20 side, they had a difficult game against Italy U-20 where either of them could win, and finally it was for the Italians 3-2 after a hard match.
Their rivals will be the Dominican Republic U-20, a team that knows what else is coming to gain experience, since they have a very complicated group and it would not surprise them to be eliminated. Even so, a good result against the Brazilians could give them chances for the final Matchday.
Brazil U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Dominican Republic: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 25)
Israel: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Brazil U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina
Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo
Canada: RDS App, TSN+, TSN1
Dominican Republic: TUDN
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web, Free, L’Equipe, Molotov
Greece: ERT 3
Indonesia: Video, Moji
International: FIFA+
Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN Live
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2.