Japan U-20 vs Colombia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Japan U-20 face Colombia U-20 this Wednesday, May 24 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The two rivals who started with victory in group C of this U-20 World Cup face each other, so this will be a duel for leadership. On the side of Japan U-20, they beat Senegal U-20 by 1-0, while Colombia U-20 did the same against Israel U-20 by 2-1.

It will be a game of great importance as whichever of the two wins will secure their place in the next round. Even a draw could leave them in a good position for Matchday 3, so it would not be strange if neither of them risked more than necessary knowing how dangerous is of the other.

Japan U-20 vs Colombia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Colombia: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 25)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 25)

Israel: 12:00 AM (May 25)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 AM (May 25)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 25)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 25)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 25)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Japan U-20 vs Colombia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App

Colombia: Caracol Play, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol TV, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: The Team Web

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Japan: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Live Sports, Fox Soccer Plus.