Brazil U-20 and Tunisia U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. The Brazilians were dominant during the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Brazil U-20 vs Tunisia U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
Brazil won two games during the group stage but they did not have a perfect record, the only loss for them was against Italy 2-3.
Tunisia qualified to the knockout stage with three points, they lost two games during the group stage and won only one against Iraq 3-0.
Brazil U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: Kick-Off Time
Brazil U-20 and Tunisia U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.
Argentina: 2:30PM
Australia: 4:30AM June 1
Belgium: 6:30PM
Brazil: 2:30PM
Canada: 12:30PM
Croatia: 6:30PM
Denmark: 6:30PM
Egypt: 7:30PM
France: 6:30PM
Germany: 6:30PM
Ghana: 5:30PM
India: 11:30PM
Indonesia: 1:30AM June 1
Iran: 9:30PM
Ireland: 5:30PM
Israel: 7:30PM
Italy: 6:30PM
Jamaica: 12:30AM June 1
Malaysia: 1:30AM June 1
Mexico: 11:30PM
Morocco: 6:30PM
Netherlands: 6:30PM
New Zealand: 6:30AM June 1
Nigeria: 6:30PM
Norway: 6:30PM
Poland: 6:30PM
Portugal: 5:30PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM
Serbia: 6:30PM
Singapore: 1:30AM June 1
South Africa: 7:30PM
Spain: 6:30PM
Sweden: 6:30PM
Switzerland: 6:30PM
UAE: 9:30PM
UK: 5:30PM
United States: 1:30PM (ET)
Brazil U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Tunisia: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Tunisia: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com