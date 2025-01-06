Where to watch Inter vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024 Supercoppa Italiana

Inter and AC Milan are set to square off in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana final, promising an electrifying showdown between the city rivals. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live—make sure to check the broadcast and streaming details to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The Supercoppa Italiana final will feature a thrilling edition of the Derby della Madonnina as Inter and AC Milan clash once again. Inter enter as the clear favorites, riding the momentum of their strong Serie A campaign and positioning themselves as serious contenders for the league title.

AC Milan, on the other hand, has endured an inconsistent season but holds a psychological edge after edging out Inter 2-1 on Matchday 5. Despite the form and analysis, a final is always unpredictable, and with the fierce rivalry of a derby, this showdown promises to deliver high-stakes drama.

When will the Inter vs AC Milan match be played?

Inter will take on AC Milan in the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana final this Monday, January 6. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Denzel Dumfries of FC Inter celebrates with Lautaro Martinez – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Inter vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024 Supercoppa Italiana game between Inter and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.