Where to watch Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Deportiva Minera will take on Real Madrid in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32, setting the stage for an intriguing clash as both teams aim to advance in the tournament. Fans in the USA can explore comprehensive viewing options, including TV channels and streaming platforms, to watch the action live.

Real Madrid are determined to compete at the highest level in every tournament, honoring the club’s storied legacy. After a sluggish start to the season, the Merengue squad has steadily improved, climbing to the top of La Liga and strengthening their Champions League campaign.

Next up is the Copa del Rey, where they face Deportiva Minera, leaders of Group 13 in Spain’s fourth-tier Second Federation. While Minera enter as clear underdogs, they are prepared to give everything in pursuit of a stunning upset.

When will the Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid match be played?

Deportiva Minera will take on Real Madrid in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Monday, January 6, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Deportiva Minera and Real Madrid live in the USA on ESPN+.