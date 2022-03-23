Brazil take on Chile at Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Brazil and Chile meet in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. A big favorite against a team that wants to play in Qatar. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Brazil already have their ticket to board the plane that lands in Qatar 2022, they were the best team in the qualifiers with a perfect record of 12 wins, 3 draws and no losses. The other perfect standings record belongs to Argentina with 10-5-0 overall.

Chile need to win this game to aspire to the 5th or 4th spot of the qualifiers that will be tightly defined as there are multiple teams that also aspire to any of the spots mentioned above. After this game, Chile play at home against Uruguay.

Brazil vs Chile: Date

Brazil and Chile play for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers on March 24, Thursday at Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. The home team doesn't want to waste an opportunity like this to play against a tough opponent, but the visitors know they can't trust themselves and think that the home team, already qualified, will play soft from the first minute.

Brazil vs Chile: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Brazil vs Chile at the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

This game for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil and Chile at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on March 24, Thursday, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV.