Brazil will host Chile for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Brazil and Chile will face each other for Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. While the hosts are already qualified, Chile is playing for all or nothing. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial).

Chile have reached the knockout stages in the last two World Cup tournaments, however now they are fighting to win a ticket to Qatar. Right now, La Roja are sixth in the table with only two matches to go… And no easy rivals, as they also have to face Uruguay.

However, with Brazil playing for nothing as they already qualified with almost a perfect tournament, the visitors might have a chance to get a much needed win. La Canarinha haven’t lost any matches thus far, and have only three ties.

Brazil vs Chile: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazil vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brazil vs Chile: Storylines

Brazil and Chile have faced each other on 74 occasions. The five-time World Cup winners have the upper hand with 52 victories and 14 draws. Meanwhile, La Roja have won 8 games so far. They last met for Matchday 9 of the World Cup Qualifiers, with Brazil winning 1-0 as visitors.

How to watch or live stream Brazil vs Chile in the US

Brazil vs Chile: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Brazil is the favorite to win this game (1.42), while Chile has odds of 7.25. A draw would pay 4.40.

BetMGM Brazil 1.42 Tie 4.40 Chile 7.25

*Odds by BetMGM